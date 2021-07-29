Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,538.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

