Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.37 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,718.49 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,462.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.