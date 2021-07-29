Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,000.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,738.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,462.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,755,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.