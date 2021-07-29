Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,752.79 and last traded at $2,708.97, with a volume of 26487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,638.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,738.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,462.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

