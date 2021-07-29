Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

