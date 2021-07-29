AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.20.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.51. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

