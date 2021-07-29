Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $20.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,609.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,450.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.