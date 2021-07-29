Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $20.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,609.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,450.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

