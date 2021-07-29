AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.45.

AMCX stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AMC Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

