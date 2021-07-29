Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $215.84 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

