AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.52 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.