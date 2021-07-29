AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.52 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
