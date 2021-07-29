American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.