American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

AAT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 393,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.