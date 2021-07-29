American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

