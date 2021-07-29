American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $170.02 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

