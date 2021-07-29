American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

