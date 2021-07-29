American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.32

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 33719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

