Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 39,815 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

