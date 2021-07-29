Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $87,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,049 shares of company stock worth $41,962,727. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

