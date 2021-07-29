Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRC opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

