Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 694,388 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694,388 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

