Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

EXLS stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

