Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.