Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $28,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 575,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $10,170,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.99. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

