Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

