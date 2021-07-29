Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

