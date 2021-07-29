Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $29,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

