Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $30,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

KAR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

