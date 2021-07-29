Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,982,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

CMC opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.