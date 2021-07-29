Amgen’s (AMGN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their sell rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.04.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.61.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
