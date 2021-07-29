Amgen’s (AMGN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their sell rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

