Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,391,000.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,584. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

