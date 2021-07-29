Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.
Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.