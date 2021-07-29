Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.