AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

