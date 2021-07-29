Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 64,001 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

