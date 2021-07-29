Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $96.22 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

