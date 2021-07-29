Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $243.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.