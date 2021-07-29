Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90,007 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of M.D.C. worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

MDC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

