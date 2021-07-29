Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 14,855 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

