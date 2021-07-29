Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $2.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSE:AYI opened at $169.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

