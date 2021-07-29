Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.03. Adobe posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $623.39. 17,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $296.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.91.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

