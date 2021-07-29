Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $71.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.35 million and the highest is $72.70 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $70.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $306.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $331.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.