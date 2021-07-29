Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.02. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

