Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,112. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

