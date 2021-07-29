Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,112. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.