Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $121.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $534.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $742.81 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

