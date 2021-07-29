Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

