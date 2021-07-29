Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

