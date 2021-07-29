Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $564.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.34 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.61. 133,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,003. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $215.84 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.30.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

