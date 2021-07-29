Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.53). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

BYSI stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

