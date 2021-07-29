Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.33. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $492.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.02. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

