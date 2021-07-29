Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $6.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

