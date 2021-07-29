Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $166.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.24 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $665.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $682.00 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 416,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

